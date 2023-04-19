WENATCHEE — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder on Monday of a Rock Island man, Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, according to police.
Erik Farias Reyes, 32, of East Wenatchee, and Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 36, of Quincy, were charged Wednesday afternoon with second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros' death, and second-degree attempted murder in connection with a woman's case, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. Vazquez-Hernandez was listed as an accomplice and Farias Reyes also was charged with second-degree unlawful firearm possession. Farias Reyes previously was convicted of second-degree identity theft.
The arrests Wednesday occurred at Lyles Motel, 924 N. Wenatchee Ave. Several blocks — the 900 and 1000 blocks of North Wenatchee Avenue and 900 and 1000 blocks of North Mission Street — temporarily closed to traffic, as the SWAT Team and other law enforcement responded.
A Douglas County deputy was flagged down around 1:18 a.m. Monday morning by the occupants of a vehicle on the 200 block of Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The occupants of the vehicle were searching for help Monday as they were driving down Grant Road, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
Police said it appeared that Mora-Ontiveros, a 23-year-old, had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee Police Department officers "provided medical care" to Mora-Ontiveros but then transported him to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee by ambulance, according to the news release.
He later died from his injuries.
Detectives learned the shooting occurred on the 10 block of South Union Avenue outside East Wenatchee due to an "apparent verbal argument," according to the Monday news release.
The sheriff's office is the primary agency investigating the incident with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and other local agencies, Caille said.
