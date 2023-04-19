230420-newslocal-wenatcheepoliceresponse 01.jpg
WENATCHEE — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder on Monday of a Rock Island man, Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, according to police.

Erik Farias Reyes, 32, of East Wenatchee, and Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 36, of Quincy, were charged Wednesday afternoon with second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros' death, and second-degree attempted murder in connection with a woman's case, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. Vazquez-Hernandez was listed as an accomplice and Farias Reyes also was charged with second-degree unlawful firearm possession. Farias Reyes previously was convicted of second-degree identity theft. 



