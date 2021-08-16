CHELAN — A 58-year-old Chelan area woman is suspected in the death of her 60-year-old husband.
Authorities with Chelan and Okanogan county responded Saturday afternoon to a home on Antoine Creek Road where David Pulich was found dead, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
His wife, Celine Anita Pulich, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter and booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
The circumstances of the incident have not been released.
The investigation is being led by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. The home is located in Okanogan County near the Chelan County border and a 911 was originally fielded by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
