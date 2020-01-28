Updated, 1:35 p.m. Wednesday:
WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee's police chief was involved in a two-car collision early Tuesday morning while leaving the scene of an incident in Wenatchee.
A patrol car driven by Chief Tom Robbins collided with a Nissan Sentra about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Miller streets after the Nissan drove through a red light, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police.
Robbins was southbound on Miller Street and the Nissan was westbound on Fifth Street. Robbins' car struck the passenger side of the Nissan, Reinfeld said.
Neither driver suffered serious injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
The newly appointed interim chief and former Wenatchee police chief had just left the area of North Wenatchee Avenue where a 48-year-old man set himself on fire following a police chase that began in East Wenatchee, Reinfeld said.