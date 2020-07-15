Updated, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday:
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee home was damaged Wednesday night when a fire ignited in the attic.
Chelan County Fire District 1 crews responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of North Emerson Avenue after residents safely evacuated the home, said Chief Brian Brett.
“It’s knocked down, we’re just chasing hotspots in the attic,” Brett said when he spoke to The World at 9:45 p.m.
The attic is lined with cellulose insulation, which smolders and rekindles, and crews need to cut apart portions of the attic to stop the fire from spreading through the insulation.
“We’re going to have to tear this attic out substantially,” Brett said. He added, “We’ve got substantial overhaul to do to make sure it stays out.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home was occupied by four people — two adults and their adult-age children — who noticed intermittent power loss before seeing smoke from a ceiling fan, Brett said. They looked outside and saw smoke coming from a gable vent and then called 911.
Crews will be on scene for several hours, Brett said.