Updated, 4:30 p.m. Thursday:
DRYDEN — Authorities identified the man person killed in a crash near Dryden Wednesday as an 81-year-old Leavenworth man.
Charles Lemons was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on an overpass at the Highway 2/97 interchange when his car crossed the highway and collided with an eastbound GMC Sierra, according to Washington State Patrol.
Lemons died at the scene. His passenger, 79-year-old Katherine Lemons, was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. GMC driver and passenger, Arlen Simon, 67, and Aaron Simon, 44, both of Leavenworth, were not injured, according to state patrol.
It's not clear why the Chrysler drove into oncoming traffic.
