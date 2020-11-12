STEVENS PASS — The Wenatchee Valley saw several inches of snow Thursday night and may see more Saturday night.
Wenatchee received about 1 to 2 inches of snow, said Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Spokane office. The city of Leavenworth saw 5.5 to 6 inches of snow and the Stevens Pass 13 inches.
The snow will take a break for a bit, but could return on Saturday, Dewey said. The city of Leavenworth could see another 1 to 3 inches on Saturday night.
It is a La Niñ a year for Washington state, so snow accumulation should be higher than average, she said. November and December should see the highest amounts of snowfall, but it will continue into March. So it could be a late winter this year, she said.
The area is still under a hazardous weather warning, but the National Weather Service website says only light to moderate snow could fall in the mountains. A winter storm warning is also in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday; there could be gusts of up to 45 mph over exposed ridgelines.
People should remain aware on Blewett Pass, as well as areas north of Wenatchee, including Leavenworth, Plain, Stevens Pass, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully and Loup Loup Pass.
The National Weather Service expects roads to be covered with snow and travel to be difficult over mountain passes. People are asked to stay at home, but if they must travel keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle.