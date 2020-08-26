DRYDEN — A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday after he was knocked from the orchard tractor he was driving in a collision with a pickup on Highway 2/97 near Dryden.
Ruben Pacheco Lopez, 59, died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. on a bridge, said Trooper John Bryant.
Pacheco was pinned underneath the tractor, Bryant said.
A passenger in the pickup, Deepak R. Gohil, 32, of Seattle, was taken to Central Washington Hospital, the memo said. He was wearing a seat belt. Gohil was not listed as a patient at the hospital Thursday morning.
The pickup driver, Derick S. Kuch 32, Leavenworth, was not wearing a seat belt but was not injured, according to the memo. Two children in the truck, who are also from Leavenworth, were wearing seat belts and were also not injured.
According to the memo, the orchard tractor was slow-moving and the pickup — a 2003 Dodge Dakota — hit the back of the tractor as both headed westbound. The truck was totaled.
Bryant said the cause is still under investigation, with pending charges referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Westbound traffic was diverted around the collision.
This story was updated with corrected information from Washington State Patrol.