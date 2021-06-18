LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County PUD will use a low-flying helicopter next week to check power lines from Anderson Canyon in Peshastin to Stevens Pass, and from Coles Corner to Lake Wenatchee and Plain.
Depending on weather conditions, the fight crew of the low flying helicopter will use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to collect high-definition information about the lines and equipment.
The crew will also collect information about areas to trim back trees and vegetation away from power lines. Flights are planned June 24-28.