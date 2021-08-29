WATERVILLE — Onlookers could hear a soft thumping, then silence. Seconds after the gate swung open, Fran Marchand went airborne as a bull bucked him off.
The crowd cheered.
“It’s a rush; I mean you have to be kind of half crazy if you want to do it,” said Omak resident Marchand after finishing a round of bull riding during the Big Bend Round-Up at the NCW Fair in Waterville on Saturday.
The fair held its annual rodeo event Saturday and Sunday, bringing in an assortment of horse racing, lassoing and bronco-riding competitions.
Marchand, who has been competing in rodeos for 12 years, said riding a bull is like having a dancing partner. “When that bulls leads … you got to get in his rhythm.”
Riders have to be really fit to succeed at the sport, he said. No one can just wake up and do it.
Fairground seating filled up on Saturday. Organizers canceled the rodeo and most fair events last year due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
The rodeo started at 4:15 p.m. in classic fashion with the national anthem. One cowgirl stood on top of their horse while holding an American flag and riding at the same time.
Margaret Viebrock, NCW Fair board member, said Saturday’s rodeo tickets sold out.
People were very happy to be out today, she said. The weather was perfect, helping make for a great day.
During the bronco- and bull-riding competitions, both young and old riders took turns seeing who could stay seated the longest. Many limped out of the arena.
One rider had a bit more air time than the rest and got the wind knocked out of him. “This is a cowboy that is T-U double-F tough,” said the arena announcer after the fall.
The dust favored Marchand — and many other cowboys — Saturday afternoon, denying him placements at the rodeo. A couple bumps and bruises still did not mean much, as Marchand plans to head out for another rodeo next week.
Lindsey Brash from Cheney was having a much different evening than Marchand after finishing second in the barrel race in which riders navigate a horse as quickly as possible between barrels in hopes of being the quickest through the course.
One of the most challenging parts is just keeping one’s horse calm and focused before the race, she said.
There is a lot of trust involved between the rider and the horse, Brash said. Core strength is also important.
Jesse James Kirby, a cowboy from Cheney, was feeling pretty good after placing second in the saddle bronc riding competition. It's a sport where riders attempt to stay on a bucking horse.
When everything goes well on top of the horse, there is no other feeling like it, he said. The horse is “shining as well as you.”
“I try to just stay as relaxed as possible,” Kirby said. “It’s a fist fight with a dance all in one.“
Saturday’s festivities came to an end much as they started, in a cloud of dust, boots and country music.