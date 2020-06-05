MALAGA — A UPS delivery truck caught fire outside Malaga about noon Friday.
Fire crews were dispatched at 12:02 p.m. to the 7900 block of Colockum Road where a big brown truck loaded with packages was burning, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
A fire in the engine compartment was fully involved when firefighters arrived, McKellar said. Soon after, there was a small explosion and then the entire truck was engulfed by flames, she said.
It’s not clear what exploded, McKellar said, but no one was injured.
Crews began mop-up around 12:30 p.m. and the truck was towed from the scene.