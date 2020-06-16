WENATCHEE — Members of the public will be able to comment on possible regulations for short-term rentals during a Chelan County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. and people can participate via Zoom at wwrld.us/3ftP0WL, according to the Chelan County website. People can present testimony orally or in writing during the hearing. People can also submit written testimony at 316 Washington St., Suite 301, WA, 98801 or by calling 509-667-6225.
The planning commission will be making its recommendations on the new regulations on June 24, said Jim Brown, Chelan County Community Development director.
The process will then go to the Chelan County Commission, who could approve, reject or change the planning commission’s recommendation. A decision by the county commission is expected on Aug. 4, according to a schedule online.
This is the second time the county has tried to create regulations around vacation rentals. The proposed changes include things like:
- Short-term rentals could be permitted in only certain areas and or require special permits to be operated in other areas.
- A 1% growth cap could be created on new nightly rentals, based on the total number of existing nightly rentals, according to the draft code amendments.
- New short-term rentals could be banned outright in certain areas.
- Bedrooms could be capped at two-guest per room with no more than 10 guests allowed per nightly rental.
- A qualified person would need to be listed at all times who can be at the property within 30 minutes and be reached by telephone 24 hours a day.
- If passed, all short-term rentals would require a county permit to operate and it would be illegal to run a short-term rental without a permit.
Two groups are threatening to sue the county based on the proposed regulation changes.
The Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC) opposes the regulations and believes the county should focus on enforcing its existing regulations.
Residents United for Neighbors in Chelan County (RUN) is arguing that short-term rentals in residential areas were never legal. RUN opposes short-term rentals in residential areas where homeowners are not on site.