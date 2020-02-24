WENATCHEE — After nearly 60 years on North Wenatchee Avenue, the Value Inn was demolished this month to make room for a new five-story hotel.
The new hotel will be owned by the same company, Om Sai Baba LLC, according to city records. It’ll be operated under the Avid brand, a new label from the Intercontinental Hotel Group.
The building will offer 95 guest rooms, triple the capacity of Value Inn.
The project was first proposed more than a year ago, along with three other hotels from separate developers in Wenatchee.
It’s the last to officially break ground. A new Sleep Inn is under construction in Olds Station and a Residence Inn by Marriott is going up now next to Walla Walla Point Park.
The final project, a My Place Hotel at the base of Ninth Street, held a ground-breaking ceremony with local officials in January. Its construction hasn’t begun yet.
The Avid Hotel’s building permit was issued Jan. 16, and the demolition permit for the existing building was issued Feb. 11, according to city records.