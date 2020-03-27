EAST WENATCHEE — A vehicle crashed into a senior home early Friday morning in East Wenatchee.
A 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Paulino Iglesias Granados was northbound on Sunset Highway near 27th Street about 1:10 a.m. when the van struck a curb, over-corrected into the southbound lane and struck Bonaventure Senior Living, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Photos from the scene show the van partially broke through the exterior wall of the building and shattered windows.
No Bonaventure residents were injured. Iglesias Granados was transported to Central Washington Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
Authorities do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, State Patrol said.