CASHMERE – “Let the Good Times Grow” is the theme of the 71st Chelan County Fair running Thursday through Sunday at the Chelan County Expo Center, and celebrates those proud to show what they have grown in their gardens, raised in barns, and crafted at home for viewing and judging.
Highlights of the Pro Rodeo by Sun Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) include bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
General admission tickets are $8-$10 for one day and $18-$25 for the season. Those aged 62 and up can enjoy free admission on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free daily for uniformed military, police, and firefighters with proper ID.
Armbands to get into the carnival by Davis Shows Northwest cost $38 per day for access to rides such as the Orbiter, Zipper, Vertigo, Zendar, and Starship 2000. Attendees can throw darts at water balloons, take basketball hoop shots, and shoot out targets to win prizes at the attraction’s game booths.
Entertainers on the main stage rotate performance times throughout the weekend, with the full schedule detailed online at chelancountyfair.com.
One musician, Nate Weakley, blends country, folk, and rock ‘n’ roll music after honing his craft in New Orleans, Nashville, and the Pacific Northwest. Chris Ward, a country singer in a cowboy hat, plays original and cover songs.
For Friday night’s featured concert at 7:30 p.m., Easton Corbin sings baritone in his special blend of traditional and modern country music. Signed with Stone Country Records, he boasts seven top 10 singles.
On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., The Prefunc, a Wenatchee-based classic rock ‘n’ roll band, plays hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Loose Change, a classic rock ‘n’ roll band, has played original and cover songs with a hint of country for more than 20 years. Daybreak Canyon Blue Grass is a family band playing oldgrass, newgrass, and gospel music.
Felix Santana performs as a third-generation horse trainer with his Andalusian-trained horse from a rare bloodline named Romano.
Juggler Spencer Sprocket shows off sleight of hand magic and all-ages comedy in “engaging, energetic, and exciting fun for everyone,” the website said.
Jerry Harris is a sought-after hypnotist who will “quickly and easily induce an altered state of consciousness,” the website said.
On the Pirate Ship Stage, Chris Biro performs an educationally-based, interactive parrot show as he’s done at state and county fairs since 1991.
Open class departments in the youth, adult, senior adult, and professional divisions invite people from the community to display their items for judging in the following categories, which guests can view at the fair.
Home economics
Located in the Wilkens Building, directed by Tom Gray.
- Fiber Arts: hand spun yarns, hand made creations, hand-dyed fiber
- Sewing: Adult clothing, children and baby clothing, household items, machine decorated articles and smocking.
- Needlework: Rugs, household items, crocheting and knitting
- Quilts: hand quilted quilts, machine quilted quilts, miscellaneous quilted items.
- Food preservation: canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat, preserves, marmalades, conserves, jams and butters, jelly, pickles, dried vegetables, fruit leather, dried and smoked meat, vinegars and sauces.
- Baking: Yeast bread, quick bread, electric bread, cakes, decorated cakes, cookies, pies and candy.
- Honey: extracted, designer, chunk and visual honey
Floriculture, horticulture, vegetables and grange booths
Located in the Boswell Building, directed by Kate Redell.
- Vegetables: Beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, corn, cucumber, eggplant, garlic, gourds, greens, horseradish, hops, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, melons, okra, onion, parsnips, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins, rhubarb, swiss chard, squash, sunflower, tomatoes, tomatillos, turnips, other vegetables and eggs.
- Horticulture: apples, pears, peaches, prunes, plums, grapes, nectarines, berries, hay or grain, nuts, largest fruit, unusual shaped, unique varieties and decorative arrangements.
- Floriculture: Asters, daisies, chrysanthemums, cosmos, succulents, dahlias, everlasting flowers, geraniums, gladiolus, marigolds, petunias, pansies, roses, snapdragons, zinnias, foliage, sunflower, potted or hanging plants, herbs, hydrangea and miscellaneous.
- Amateur homebrew makers: ales, lager and mead.
- Amateur wine makers.
Arts, crafts and hobbies
Located in the Creative Arts Building, directed by Cindy Fowler.
- Art: oils, acrylics, watercolors, pen & ink, mixed media, chalk or charcoal, pastels, colored pencil and miscellaneous art mediums.
- Tole and decorative painting: functional and non-functional surfaces
- Photography: black & white, colored, digital, sequential, panoramic and drone
- Castings: ceramics, stoneware and porcelain
- Crafts: shell, seed pod and silk craft; plastics and glass; leatherwork; metal craft; handicrafts; semi-precious and beaded jewelry
- Woodworking: furniture, carving, decorative, accessories, turnings and wood art
- Hobby Show
- Lapidary
Livestock
- Departments: Beef and dairy, swine, sheep, goats, llama, poultry, rabbits, youth pets and horses