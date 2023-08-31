County fair projects (copy)
Buy Now

Sarah Leonard, Wenatchee, rides during the Tillicum Riders flag ceremony at the 2016 Chelan County Fair Rodeo. The rodeo arena received a $24,904 makeover in 2022, one of five projects that were funded by Chelan County lodging tax funds.

CASHMERE – “Let the Good Times Grow” is the theme of the 71st Chelan County Fair running Thursday through Sunday at the Chelan County Expo Center, and celebrates those proud to show what they have grown in their gardens, raised in barns, and crafted at home for viewing and judging.

Highlights of the Pro Rodeo by Sun Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) include bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

220910-newslocal-ccfair 04.jpg
Buy Now

Blue ribbon tomatoes are displayed in the vegetable barn at the Chelan County Fair on opening day in September 2022.
220910-newslocal-ccfair 02.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Chelan County Fair judge Nick Nelson from Pendleton, Oregon, looks over pigs in the FFA Market competition at the Chelan County Fair in 2022. He says he usually works at seven to eight fairs every summer.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?