WENATCHEE — Fire damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning in Wenatchee.
A pickup and two cars were parked in an open-air garage on the 800 block of Poplar Avenue in Wenatchee when they caught fire about 1:05 a.m., said Kay McKellar, spokesman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
It’s not clear yet what started the fire, though an investigator believes it began in the pickup and spread to the cars, McKellar said. Residents reported hearing a loud bang before the fire started.
The fire was knocked down about 1:20 a.m. and did not extend to a nearby apartment, McKellar said. All three vehicles were badly damaged.
Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2. Crews left the area at 2:38 a.m.
No one was hurt in the fire.