WENATCHEE — Despite an anticipated hotter and drier year, state and local entities expect to be able to tackle the wildfire season with more resources than ever. 

"It's going to be pretty tough," said Hilary Franz about this year's wildfire season — her fifth as Commissioner of Public Lands for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Hilary Franz.jpg

Hilary Franz

Public Lands Commissioner
BrettBrian.jpg

Brian Brett

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?