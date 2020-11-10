WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Veterans Service Officer has noticed a shortcoming in veterans care that’s affecting veterans’ family members.
When a veteran dies, their families aren’t always prepared for what comes next, says Tony Sandoval, the county’s VSO. Some have questions about burial procedures, others have questions about pensions.
“A lot of Vietnam [War] guys, they want to know what’s going to happen with their spouse,” Sandoval said. “Is their spouse going to get anything?”
County veterans services officers like Sandoval work with veterans and their families to answer questions and guide them through the process of securing benefits or disability claims related to military service. They often act as a first stop for people looking for an in-person explanation.
Sandoval believes that of the three areas served by state and federal departments of veterans affairs — health care, benefits, burial and cemetery — burial and cemetery functions are under-served. He said many family members aren’t sure what to do next after a veteran relative dies.
“When a veteran passes away their family is due the opportunity to be in a state or national cemetery if they’re honorably discharged; they’re due the headstone if they’re in an unmarked grave or not previously marked; presidential certificate; burial flag; and opportunity for a burial team to present the colors,” Sandoval said.
That’s the simple part. It gets complicated when sorting through benefits and pensions.
“So after they pass away, there’s a whole lot of criteria that needs to be met, but sometimes a spouse is (may be eligible) to collecting Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, or DIC,” Sandoval said.
DIC is a small pension and typically in the amount of about half of 100% disability compensation. If indigent, meaning low-income, the surviving spouse may also qualify for a pension, Sandoval said.
His advice for veterans and their families, particularly those who are elderly, is to visit a veterans service officer, like himself or his counterpart in Douglas County, Sarah Simonson, while the veteran is still alive.
“We just want to get veterans the knowledge about all this stuff so they don’t have to pass away, a) completely indigent and leaving their families in the dust and, b) getting what they deserve,” Sandoval said.
The alternative can be ugly. Not long ago, a Vietnam veteran died, and he’d been receiving 100% disability from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Sandoval said. His widow was under the impression she’d receive some sort of pension. But she didn’t meet the criteria.
“It would have been simple for me to look at his benefits before he passed away and go ‘Your spouse is not going to get anything if you pass away,’” Sandoval said.
“So then the process becomes: a family has up to two years to apply after their death to try and get it basically retro-rated into service connection but it’s a hell of a process. A hell of a process. Not fun at all.”