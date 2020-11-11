EAST WENATCHEE — Frost was still thick on the fallen maple leaves that carpeted graves when Dave Schwab and Jeff Martinez began unboxing dozens of small American flags.
Schwab is a veteran of the Army, Martinez the Air Force. They were the first of about 15 volunteers who planted flags beside headstones of veterans starting about 8 a.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum in honor of Veterans Day.
“It’s just an honor to be here. I’ve never done anything like this,” Martinez said.
Martinez retired from the Air Force in 2014 as a master sergeant and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was among the last 1,400 troops to leave Iraq in 2011 and 2012. Wednesday was a chance for him to give back and reflect on his time in service.
“This is my first time out, being able to take something like this in,” Martinez said.
Planting flags on veterans’ graves is usually a Memorial Day tradition, but with the annual Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade called off because of the pandemic, VFW Post 3617 worked with the cemetery to remember veterans.
“We needed to do something,” said Shirley Lance, president of the post’s auxiliary unit for relatives of veterans. Her husband, Curt Lance, served in the Army during the Vietnam War and died last year.
She added, “Remembering our veterans is so important and it’s so important to teach the kids,” Lance said. “To teach them about what a veteran is and that it’s anyone who serves in the military and helps our country.”
Lance was joined by about 20 others at the cemetery, including Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson and his wife and two daughters.
Martinez planted flags with Schwab’s grandkids, 16-year-old Riggan Schwab and 13-year-old Rylan Schwab.
“The best part to me was finding out from Mr. Schwab … that his grandkids were coming out — just being able to bridge that gap with the youth in the community,” Martinez said.
The young Schwabs said there’s a large military presence in their family.
“We always enjoy coming out and helping,” Riggan Schwab said. “It’s a way of showing thanks instead of just saying it.”
Gun salute at American Legion Post 10
WENATCHEE — A few hours after volunteers planted the flags, a seven-member color guard fired a three-round volley in salute of veterans outside American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee.
Dick Winn, post commander, and a former Navy submariner from 1968 to 1977, said it was important to commemorate the holiday in lieu of the parade cancellation.
“So we had to do what we can to celebrate Veterans Day even though we have a challenge in life,” Winn said. “It’s important to remember veterans. They saved our community; they saved our democracy over the years.”
About 50 people attended the gun salute outside the post on Wenatchee Avenue, including former Marine John Gill.
Military service runs deep in Gill’s ancestry; two distant relatives served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
“For me, I always kind of thought that was a duty,” Gill said. He added, “It’s been kind of a family tradition since the time of our nation.”
Speaking inside the legion, Rae Hail recalled his first visit to an American Legion with his father. This was shortly after he’d returned from Vietnam. Hail asked the bartender for a drink. The bartender, Hail said, responded, “We don’t serve baby killers in here.”
Hail is a former Marine who fought in Operation Starlite, the first major offensive by American troops in the Vietnam War. He noted the difference in attitude toward the military today compared to his time in service.
“You come back and all of the sudden you got people with hair down to their shoulders and they’re throwing stuff at you that don’t smell good,” Hail said. “It was crazy. Can’t believe this was the same country we grew up in.”
It got to the point where Vietnam veterans were taught how to hide military service on job applications, he said.
“We actually had classes on how to cover up that time period where we would’ve been deployed,” Hail said.
He remarked that the reception for veterans of this century’s wars has been more positive than his experience.
“I wouldn’t want it to be ugly again,” Hail said.