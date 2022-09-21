WENATCHEE — Veterans service officers are hosting an all-day information seminar next week in Wenatchee for veterans.

“We will have veterans service officers from around the area at this event,” said Chelan County Veterans Service Officer Tony Sandoval. “It will be a great opportunity to ask your local VSO those questions that you need answered.”



