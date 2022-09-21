WENATCHEE — Veterans service officers are hosting an all-day information seminar next week in Wenatchee for veterans.
“We will have veterans service officers from around the area at this event,” said Chelan County Veterans Service Officer Tony Sandoval. “It will be a great opportunity to ask your local VSO those questions that you need answered.”
Discussions will cover compensation, education and healthcare — including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, according to a Chelan County news release.
The seminar is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Center Way in Wenatchee. The schedule is as follows:
10 a.m.: Introduction
10:30 a.m.: Compensation discussion, including the PACT Act, education, pension and dependency and indemnity compensation
11:45 a.m.: Lunch by Two Chefs Catering
12:15 p.m.: Healthcare discussion, including VA Healthcare, home-based primary care and home telehealth
1:30 p.m.: Burial and cemetery discussion
2:15 p.m.: An introduction to county veteran services
