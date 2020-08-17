QUINCY — The victim of a homicide in Quincy has been identified as 29-year-old Abel Vargas.
Vargas, a Quincy resident, was last seen alive Aug. 8 at the home of Martin Diaz Jr. on the 700 block of Rocky Avenue, the Quincy Police Department said Monday in a news release.
He was found dead in a bag Aug. 11 in Diaz’s bedroom after family members reported a foul odor.
During an autopsy Friday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Vargas died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the news release.
Diaz, 30, was arrested Aug. 12 in Moses Lake. He’s charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He’s being held at the Grant County Jail on $1.5 million bail and is set to next appear in court Aug. 25 for arraignment.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Brad Poldervart in reference to case no. 20QU2142 at 787-4718.