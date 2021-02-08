WENATCHEE — Sunnyslope’s Knowles Road, from School Street to American Fruit Road, will get wider, smoother and have curb, gutter and sidewalks in a 10-week, $2.5 million project expected to start in summer 2022.
Chelan County Public Works is hosting a virtual open house on the first phase of the project. from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The second phase — improving the stretch of roadway above American Fruit Road — does not yet have funding or a start date.
The project’s first phase, which has yet to go out to bid, will widen Knowles Road below American Fruit Road to 32 feet, with 11-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders. It also will add 5-foot sidewalks, along with curb and gutter on the west side of the road.
Improvements to the intersection with School Street also are planned, as is a stormwater system that will correct current drainage problems that have led to road and shoulder damage. A detention pond, as part of the drainage system, is planned across the road from the northern half of the cemetery.
Details on the project posted on the county’s website, wwrld.us/3q62eyA.
In addition to the roadwork, Chelan County PUD will install about 2,200 feet of 8-inch steel water main, replacing and adding to the current 1,400 feet of 4-inch pipe. That project will include adding four new fire hydrants and replacing six customer connections.
The project is designed to meet current needs for road use and provide capacity for what the county describes as one of the fastest growing residential areas.
Funding for this first phase of the project is coming from a $1.4 million grant from the state Department of Transportation, county road and stormwater utility funds and voluntary mitigation paid by developers in the area.
For questions, call the Public Works office at 667-6415 or email public.works@co.chelan.wa.us.