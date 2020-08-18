LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee will hold a virtual open house Thursday to get feedback and answer questions on the city’s paid and timed downtown parking program.
It will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Connection details are available at wwrld.us/3kZymBO.
The city plans to roll out the paid parking program “in the near future,” according to a Tuesday news release.
Thursday’s open house will include information on parking meters, proposed rates, permits for parking in residential areas and employee parking options.
The city has not yet made any decisions about parking rates, residential parking or employee parking, the news release said.