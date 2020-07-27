WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College is hosting six virtual open house, starting this week, for new students or those considering enrolling at the college.
Attendees will learn the basics for getting started at WVC, plus hear from a special presenter at each virtual session, which is free and open to all. Each session is from 5-to-6 p.m. via Zoom.
Here is the schedule and topic:
- July 29: Financial aid and scholarships.
- Aug. 5: Workforce grants and worker retraining opportunities.
- Aug. 12: Running Start and College in High School
- Aug. 13: Professional and technical programs including allied health, early childhood education, automotive and machining technology.
- Aug. 19: Student support programs TRIO, CAMP and MESA.
- Aug. 26: General information.
To attend a virtual session, go to the WVC website at wwrld.us/39yfEfn.
Each session has a unique meeting ID.