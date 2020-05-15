ORONDO — The Orondo and Palisades school districts will have new superintendents next year.
Ismael Vivanco, who has served as part-time superintendent for both districts for the past several years, has been named the new superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District.
He accepted the job March 5 and will start July 1.
He was approached in November, he said, by a recruiting firm looking for potential candidates and after doing some research decided to apply.
In a letter posted Wednesday on the Orondo School District Facebook page, he said he liked the idea of working full time for one district and of moving closer to home. He grew up in the Skagit Valley, graduating from Burlington-Edison High School. His aging parents still live there.
“As you know, family priorities weigh into these types of decisions,” he said, though it was not an easy one to make. “I have truly loved working here.”
Vivanco served as the part-time superintendent in Entiat before taking the Orondo post in 2017. By then he already was handling the Palisades job. Before that he served as a curriculum generalist for the NCESD’s Migrant Education Program, and as associate executive director of academic achievement.
In Mount Vernon, Vivanco is replacing retiring Superintendent Carl Bruner, who has held the post for 16 years. The district has about 7,000 students.
It has a larger footprint than Palisades, with an enrollment of 31 students from kindergarten through fifth grade, and Orondo, with 204 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.
The process of replacing him in Palisades and Orondo is taking different forms.
The Orondo School Board advertised to hire a part-time interim superintendent. The search process closed April 27 and the board is screening applicants now.
The Palisades School Board has opted to contract with North Central Educational Service District to provide superintendent services two days a week, about 60 hours per month, according to NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price.
Eric Johnson, NCESD’s director of social-emotional learning and threat assessment, will add superintendent/principal to his list of responsibilities and be working with the Palisades School District this year, she said.
At least one other school district is in the process of hiring a superintendent, a process made a bit more complicated by the COVID-19 concerns.
Manson School District Superintendent Matt Charlton announced in late March that he is accepting a post as Eastmont’s executive director of secondary education.
“The COVID-19 ‘Stay home, stay healthy’ order has certainly made any hiring challenging,” Price said. “The Manson School Board conducted a staff meet and greet, community meet and greet, interviews, and dinner with two finalists all using Zoom. The staff and the community were able to engage in the process through online surveys and feedback forms that the board was able to review as part of their deliberations.”
Negotiations with a finalist for the post are currently underway.
Other recent school superintendent hires within the region include Michael Porter, Omak School District, and Effie Dean, Nespelem School District.