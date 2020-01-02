WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is looking for volunteers to assist with the annual point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness on Jan. 23.
The count is part of a nation-wide effort coordinated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and used to help determine funding allocation.
Last year the count found there were 412 people in Chelan and Douglas counties experiencing homelessness, according to data from the state Department of Commerce. Around a third of those people were unsheltered.
That’s down from 474 people in the two counties in 2018, according to the data.
Last year the city had around 30 volunteers participate in the count, according to a Thursday press release from the city of Wenatchee. Volunteers also handed out food, hygiene products and clothing.
People interested in volunteering this year can apply at wenatcheewa.gov/youcount2020.
The city is also taking donations to hand out during the count. Some suggested items for men and women:
- Gloves
- Socks
- Hats
- Coats and warm layers
Also needed are hand warmers, dry shampoo, travel-size toiletries and feminine hygiene products.
Donations are being accepted at the Women’s Resource Center, 202 Palouse St.; Catholic Charities, 145 Worthen St.; and the YWCA, 212 First St.