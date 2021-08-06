WATERVILLE — Ballots delivered to 216 of the 8,940 voters in the Three Rivers Hospital district did not include the district’s one-year special levy, according to Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall.
The ballots cannot be reissued to the 216 affected voters in Douglas and Okanogan counties for the Aug. 3 primary election, a Friday afternoon news release from Duvall said.
As of the most recent vote count on Friday voters are approving the measure overwhelmingly 71.59% to 28.41%. Final results will be determined Aug. 17 when both counties certify the election results. The vote count was 2,081 to 826.
The Hospital District includes 7,539 registered voters in Okanogan County and 1,401 registered voters in Douglas County.
The news release said the Douglas County Auditor’s Office received a call Wednesday from the Town of Mansfield asking why Hospital District No. 1’s measure was not included on ballots received by Mansfield voters.
After investigating, it was discovered the counties had selected the incorrect ballot styling for the precincts affected, which includes 198 voters in Mansfield and 18 voters in Okanogan County.
Both counties are working with the Hospital District, examining the process, to make sure all the precincts receive the appropriate ballot style in the future, the news release said.
