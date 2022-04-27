WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley residents will be asked in the August primary election to vote on a merger of their two fire districts.
To create the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, commissioners from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 will seek a levy lid lift that would bring property tax rates for fire services up to $1.50 per $1,000 per assessed value.
Fire commissioners from the two districts on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to join the departments.
Voters within Douglas County Fire District 2, which includes East Wenatchee and Rock Island, now pay $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The 21 cent increase would boost taxes on a $300,000 property from $387 to $450.
Voters in Chelan County Fire District 1, which includes Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga, pay $1.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Taxes on a $300,000 property would increase from $396 to $450.
The fire authority would be governed by six commissioners: three from what is today Chelan County Fire District 1 and three from Douglas County Fire District 2, according to the plan approved Tuesday.
Should the August initiative fail, the districts will return to voters in 2023 with another request for a $1.50 per $1,000 property tax rate — this time without the combining of districts, said Chief Brian Brett, who leads both districts.
