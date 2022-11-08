WENATCHEE — More than 33,000 registered voters in Chelan and Douglas counties have submitted their ballots for Tuesday's general election.
Chelan County turnout is at 49%, almost 25,000 ballots, as of Monday, or about "normal," said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor, in an email. Voting in the general election closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Moore said he expects seeing a final 75% turnout when the election is certified on Nov. 29. As of Friday, Chelan County has 50,814 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
"People have waited to the last days to cast their ballot," he said. "In years past there was bigger turnout early on."
A similar situation is playing out in Douglas County where a large number of the 25,996 registered voters seem to be holding off on casting their ballot until election day, said Thad Duvall, Douglas County auditor, in an email.
Turnout as of Monday is at 35%, about 9,000 ballots, which is lower than preferred, Duvall said. To hit 70% turnout, Duvall said they would need to see another 35% of voters come out Monday, Tuesday and after the election via the mail.
Across the state, about 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs' office is predicting turnout will reach the 72% it hit in 2018, while acknowledging the pace so far has been slower.
Both county auditors expect to have initial results on their respective websites by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
