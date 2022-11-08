WENATCHEE — More than 33,000 registered voters in Chelan and Douglas counties have submitted their ballots for Tuesday's general election.

Chelan County turnout is at 49%, almost 25,000 ballots, as of Monday, or about "normal," said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor, in an email. Voting in the general election closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



