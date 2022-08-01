Rock 'n' Roll Rapids
The whitewater of Rock 'n' Roll Rapids can be seen in the Wenatchee River near the bend in Saunders Road. 

DRYDEN — A 60-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday after he attempted to tube through rapids on the Wenatchee River.

The man, identified by the Chelan County Coroner as John D. Keithley, fell off his inner tube about 1:30 p.m. in the Rock 'n' Roll rapids a half mile upstream from the Dryden Dam, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.



