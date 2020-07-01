WENATCHEE — Pedestrians won't be allowed watch Saturday's fireworks show from Walla Walla Point Park — which has attracted crowds of 10,000 for past Fourth of July celebrations — due to concerns over public health.
The parking lot will close at 10 a.m. Saturday. The park itself and the section of the Loop Trail that cuts through it will close to pedestrians at 6 p.m., Chelan County PUD spokeswoman Rachel Hansen said in an email Tuesday.
There won't be entertainment, food vendors or other services in the park this year, according to a news release from organizer Wenatchee Valley 4th.
But the fireworks in the park will happen and people are encouraged to view the show, which starts at 10 p.m., from their homes or by spreading out in other area parks.
"There’s plenty of space on both sides of the Columbia where families can enjoy the show safely," Hansen said in the email. "We encourage people to check out our parks map at chelanpud.org/parks to scope out a good viewpoint in advance. Customer-owners can also request a free day pass to Confluence, Lincoln Rock and Daroga state parks at chelanpud.org, as one of our public power benefits."
The event will also be livestreamed on ncwlife.com and synched with a soundtrack played on KOHO 101.1 FM.