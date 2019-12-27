WENATCHEE — The city is accepting applications for people interested in serving on the Civil Service Commission for the Wenatchee Police Department.
The commission meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at City Hall. To serve, you must be a U.S. citizen and have lived in the city of Wenatchee for at least three years.
For more details and an application, visit wwrld.us/2Q4vw0U. Applications can be emailed to citycerk@wenatcheewa.gov or mailed to City of Wenatchee, Mayor’s Office, P.O. Box 519, Wenatchee, WA 98807-0519.