WENATCHEE — The valley’s unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend. But after that? Chances of cooler and wetter weather will increase.
“We’ll be getting into a little bit more of an active weather pattern with systems passing through about every 24 hours,” Meteorologist Tom Dang of the National Weather Service in Spokane said Thursday. “Not every one will bring precipitation to you folks but the chances will be higher.”
The first couple days of 2020 brought temperatures well above normal. This time of year, Wenatchee’s temperature normally averages 32 degrees, Dang said.
But Pangborn Memorial Airport saw a high temperature of 50 degrees Wednesday and 45 degrees on Thursday, according to Weather Service data.
That’ll continue into Friday, which has an expected high of 45, and through Saturday, which will hover around 40, Dang said.