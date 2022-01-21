MANSON — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin aerial captures of bighorn sheep later this month in three areas, including Manson, to help monitor their use of habitat.
Crews will affix GPS collars to 10 bighorn sheep in the Manson and Sinlahekin herds and will replace five collars on sheep in the Umtanum/Selah herd, Fish and Wildlife said Thursday in a news release.
Bighorn sheep conservation in Washington is challenged by outbreaks of pneumonia and, in some herds, limited knowledge of how they use their habitat, the release said.
“Fitting bighorn with radio collars gives us a better picture of how outbreaks affect the population when they occur,” said Kyle Garrison, a Fish and Wildlife section manager. “The GPS data from those collars also allows us to quantify how they use their habitat, which ultimately helps us manage for quality habitat and healthy bighorn herds.”
Bighorn pneumonia outbreaks can result in all-age die-offs with subsequent outbreaks commonly causing additional mortality, especially in lambs, the release said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.