WENATCHEE — We’ve got a winner.
Plaza Super Jet was named one of Washington Lottery’s five regional retailers of the year on Friday.
The store, 106 Okanogan Ave. in Wenatchee, was selected by employees of the lottery's regional office in Yakima, according to a Friday press release from Washington Lottery.
Plaza Super Jet will receive a celebration from the organization, according to the release.
“It was an honor to be recognized,” Store Manager Wiley Goins said in the release. “There’s a lot of people that come in to play Scratch and it’s one of their favorite things to do.”
The other four regional winners were Ronnie’s Market in Burien, Fred Meyer in Everett, Fred Meyer in Spokane and Safeway in Lacey, according to the release.