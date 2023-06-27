NCW — Washington State Planned Parenthood locations have seen an overall uptick in abortion patients, particularly those from out of state, in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to a report commissioned by six U.S. Senators, including Maria Cantwell, total abortion patients from out-of-state are up 36% in the first five months of this year compared to last year, while total abortion patients from Idaho are up 56% in the same time period.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?