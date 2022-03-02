WENATCHEE — Beginning this summer, the Washington State Patrol will outsource dispatch duties in North Central Washington to three call centers outside the area.
The Wenatchee center, which handles calls for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties, known as District 6, will close June 30, said State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis.
“It felt like it’s unavoidable, we’ve just got to be prudent with what we’ve got,” Loftis said of the impending closure.
Calls will instead be fielded by dispatch centers in Yakima, Spokane and Marysville.
The Wenatchee center is allotted for 17 employees but is operating with nine, Loftis said. To account for the low numbers, the Spokane dispatch center is taking about eight to 12 hours of District 6 calls each day and Wenatchee dispatchers are receiving overtime pay.
“Those just aren’t sustainable solutions,” Loftis said.
He noted that the seven other call centers in the state aren’t seeing similar problems.
“In some ways, the brutal truth of this is that change happens and adaptation happens or we're not able to adequately serve the public,” Loftis said. “But if that's the brutal truth, the gracious truth is, we realize this is a difficult thing for everybody and it’s a difficult decision to make.”
Filled positions in Wenatchee have dropped steadily over the past three years. In 2019, the center was at 83% employment rate, 70% in 2021 and now roughly 50%, Loftis said.
Despite recruitment efforts, the Washington State Patrol has not found many qualified applicants who are able to perform the fast-paced and technical duties of a dispatcher. According to Loftis, the dispatch center had 121 applicants in 2019 and two hires; 106 in 2020 with no hires; and 96 in 2021 with two hires, though neither completed required training.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, a retired state trooper, on Tuesday at a joint meeting with Douglas County commissioners, said he’s “gravely concerned” by the closure.
“I see it causing delay, I see it as not a safe move for the protection of our men and women in blue that provide safety and security to our communities,” Overbay said. “And I see that you’re going to have dispatchers in Marysville and Spokane — predominantly for our two counties — that won’t know the landmarks … which will actually increase the amount of time to get emergency services dispatched.”
He intends to seek a meeting with State Patrol leadership.
Loftis doesn’t expect a lack of area knowledge to cause a reduction in service.
“This is all electronic and so the physical locale of these things has little impact on the efficacy of the operations,” Loftis said. He added, “The reality is, it’s such a high-speed, highly technical thing that we're able to operate and do the same services in other places safely.”