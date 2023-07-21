BURIEN — Standing in front of a fleet of electric school buses, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the state’s high gas prices are the result of greed, not a recently implemented program to cap carbon pollution.
“The very industries that are causing this massive pollution are today gauging us in their oil and gas prices,” Inslee said. “And trying to tell us that, unless they continue to be able to gouge us for their prices, they’re going to go bankrupt.”
Inslee said lawmakers intend to introduce pieces of legislation in January that, among other things, would “force these companies to open their books, and if we find price gouging, to rein it in.”
But is it that simple?
As of Thursday afternoon, Chelan County drivers paid an average of $4.86 per gallon while Douglas County sat at $4.74 a gallon, according to AAA. Statewide, drivers paid the highest price in the nation, an average of $4.92 a gallon, well above the national average of $3.58.
While Washington’s gas prices are the highest in the country, gas prices in 2023 are actually lower across the country than the same time in 2022. On July 20 last year, the price of gas in Washington was $5.20 a gallon — about 27 cents more a gallon than this year, according to AAA.
On July 21 last year, Washington had the sixth highest gas prices in the state, according to AAA. And according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, prices “tend to gradually rise in the spring and peak in late summer when people drive more frequently. Gasoline prices are generally lower in winter months.”
“Environmental regulations require that gasoline sold in the summer be less prone to evaporate during warm weather,” the EIA wrote in a gas price explainer. “This requirement means that refiners must replace cheaper but more evaporative gasoline components with less evaporative but more expensive components.”
Gas prices in America also tend to vary by region.
A relic of World War II, the 50 states are divided into five Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADDs), which the federal government uses in part to collect and analyze nationwide data. PADD 5 includes Washington Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii, with minimal movement of petroleum from pipelines into and out of the region.
PADD 5 had the highest annual average gas price last year, according to the EIA.
“Retail gasoline prices tend to be higher the farther the gasoline must be transported to the point of sale because transportation costs increase when that distance increases. Supply sources include refineries, ports, and pipeline and blending terminals,” the EIA wrote in a report that explains regional gas prices.
Still, for more than a week, the state’s lawmakers have feuded over how to bring the price of gas lower.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said Thursday that “Washington’s high gas prices are absolutely crushing families and the impacts are far more than just at the pump. High gas prices drive up costs in almost all aspects of our lives, in grocery stores, restaurants, farms, and services.”
“I can understand the desire to reduce transportation emissions and encouraging a transition to zero-emissions vehicles, but I have long been a supporter of incentive-based programs to change behavior rather than punishments. While there are certainly lots of factors that affect overall gas prices, from market demands to international conflicts, to think that Washington state could implement sweeping new climate policies without affecting gas prices is both absurd and disingenuous.”
Hawkins said legislators “understood these programs would impact fuel costs.”
“That was the point, to change behavior,” he added.
Senate Minority Leader John Braun sent a letter, signed by all three legislators of the 12th District and a collection of other lawmakers, to the director of the state Department of Ecology on July 12 suggesting immediate action on the state’s carbon cap program, which went into effect this year.
The suggestions range from extending deadlines to increasing the amount of allowances to temporarily suspending the letter. The letter states the position will be the lawmakers “starting point for further discussions.”
“We also stress the pressing need for immediate action,” the letter reads in part. “Every day of inaction is another day Washingtonians will have to pay some of the nation’s highest prices for their fuel.”
In response to a question about potentially supporting any of the ideas at the Thursday morning press conference, Inslee said is working to “hold these companies accountable today.”
“You need to understand the sneakiness of the Republican legislators you referred to. They don’t want to be honest with you with what they’re doing,” Inslee said. “They want to allow more pollution, we are against more pollution. We have essentially set a cap on our skies to protect our children from the pollution.”
Braun released a statement Thursday afternoon which said the “blatant attempt to scapegoat one of (Inslee’s) favorite boogeymen, which is the oil industry.”
“The reality is that gas prices rose to historically high levels in Washington at the same time the ‘Cap and Gouge’ began. Any new proposals that don’t deal with the carbon program won’t bring down fuel prices,” Braun said. “Arguments to the contrary are only meant to distract the people from the core issue – Washington’s Climate Commitment Act is the cause of the highest gas prices in the nation and is disproportionately affecting those with lower incomes.”