Gov. Jay Inslee speaks about record oil and gas profits at the expense of consumers and the companies' lack of accountability for their role in the devastating impacts of climate change.

 Provided photo/Office of the Governor

BURIEN — Standing in front of a fleet of electric school buses, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the state’s high gas prices are the result of greed, not a recently implemented program to cap carbon pollution.

“The very industries that are causing this massive pollution are today gauging us in their oil and gas prices,” Inslee said. “And trying to tell us that, unless they continue to be able to gouge us for their prices, they’re going to go bankrupt.”

