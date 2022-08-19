Purchase Access

ZD-Ticks-IxodesPacificus.jpg

The female western black-legged tick can transmit several diseases including Lyme Disease and anaplasmosis. Ticks live in forested or brushy areas. Health officials recommend taking precautions.

NCW — Local health officials recommend residents be careful about ticks after the state Department of Health reported the first case of a tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis, hospitalizing a Whatcom County man.

The man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease but is now in recovery, according to a state Department of Health news release. He was likely bitten by an infected tick after working in brush in Mason County.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

