NCW — Local health officials recommend residents be careful about ticks after the state Department of Health reported the first case of a tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis, hospitalizing a Whatcom County man.
The man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease but is now in recovery, according to a state Department of Health news release. He was likely bitten by an infected tick after working in brush in Mason County.
Anaplasmosis causes mild to moderate symptoms in people including fever, headache, muscle ache, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite, with symptoms beginning one to two weeks after being bitten by an infected tick, according to the news release.
The disease is spread by the western blacklegged tick which are mainly found in the western part of the state as well as the eastern slopes of the Cascades.
All previous, human cases of anaplasmosis identified in the state involved out-of-state travel. Dogs have been diagnosed in the past with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington, however.
Anaplasmosis is treatable with antibiotics, but if treatment is delayed or if the infected person has pre-existing medical conditions, the disease can cause severe illness, according to the news release.
"As with any disease, we ask that everyone consider any prevention tips available or take extra precautions," said Rob Eastman, Chelan-Douglas Health District environmental director. "Unfortunately animal or bug bites are a risk when enjoying the outdoors, so we do encourage residents to take extra precautions using repellents, know where to expect ticks, wearing appropriate clothing to cover yourself and checking your body, gear and pets for ticks after being outdoors."
There is no vaccine to prevent anaplasmosis. The only way to prevent the illness is to avoid tick bites.
Other tick-borne illnesses include Lyme Disease, Tick-borne Relapsing Fever, Spotted Fever Rickettsioses and more. Learn more about these other diseases at wwrld.us/ticks.
To protect people and pets against tick bites, the state Department of Health recommends:
When possible, avoid wooded and brushy areas with tall grass and fallen leaves, which are where ticks typically live.
When in tick habitats, wear light-colored clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants, so ticks can be more easily spotted and to help prevent them from attaching to skin.
Apply EPA-registered insect repellents to clothing and skin, following label instructions.
Carefully check yourself, family members, and pets for ticks after being in potential tick habitats.
Shower soon after being outdoors to wash off any unattached ticks.
If ticks are found, promptly remove them with fine-tipped tweezers, then clean the area with antiseptic.
People who have anaplasmosis symptoms after spending time in a tick-infested area should talk to their health care provider immediately for diagnosis and treatment. Pet owners should talk to a veterinarian about preventing ticks on pets, according to the news release.
