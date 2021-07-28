EAST WENATCHEE — Traffic along 10th Street N.E. will be disrupted from August to October due to work on water mains to support Microsoft's expansion.
Pipkin Construction will be doing the work for the East Wenatchee Water District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 to Oct. 29 from North Stark Avenue to the east end of 10th Street N.E., according to a news release. The road will be closed in sections and stages with signed detours and through traffic will be blocked along the sections under construction.
Single-lane closures and shoulder closures will start immediately, so contractors can prepare for the construction.
The water district is working to install domestic water main improvements to support the expansion of Microsoft’s operations in the Pangborn Industrial Area, according to the news release. It is also a part of routine upgrades for the water district.
People can contact Mario Johnson of Pipkin Construction at 509-669-1777 with comments or complaints, as well as Colby Thorpe at the water district at 509-630-9719.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.