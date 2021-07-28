EAST WENATCHEE — Traffic along 10th Street N.E. will be disrupted from August to October due to work on water mains to support Microsoft's expansion. 

Pipkin Construction will be doing the work for the East Wenatchee Water District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 to Oct. 29 from North Stark Avenue to the east end of 10th Street N.E., according to a news release. The road will be closed in sections and stages with signed detours and through traffic will be blocked along the sections under construction.

Single-lane closures and shoulder closures will start immediately, so contractors can prepare for the construction.

The water district is working to install domestic water main improvements to support the expansion of Microsoft’s operations in the Pangborn Industrial Area, according to the news release. It is also a part of routine upgrades for the water district.

People can contact Mario Johnson of Pipkin Construction at 509-669-1777 with comments or complaints, as well as Colby Thorpe at the water district at 509-630-9719.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags