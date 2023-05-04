Temperatures in Wenatchee have been warmer than normal since last week. On Monday, for example, the temperature ranged from 53 to 85 degrees. The record max for this date was set in 1931 at 88 degrees.
LAKE CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road in Lake Chelan is closed at milepost 16, just after Hale Road, due to water on the roadway.
The water runoff from Twentyfive Mile Creek near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park also prompted the closure of Shady Pass Road. Residents living above the closure should call 911 in the event of an emergency, according to a Chelan County news release.
The road was impassable as of late Thursday morning. Chelan County Public Works is assessing the situation to determine if they can remove a log jam, according to the news release.
The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for several cities including Chelan, Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat and Manson.
"Very warm temperatures will continue the snow melt and runoff into area rivers and streams. River rises and increased flows will continue through the week," according to the weather service's flood watch notice.
The flood notice also said that any areas with rivers, creeks and small streams will rise due to "melting snow from the unseasonably warm weather and heavy rain on snowmelt," which is expected to "exasperate runoff."
