WATERVILLE — When Jose Velasquez transferred to Waterville High School in his junior year, it looked like he might not graduate on time.
He didn’t have the necessary credits, and he was struggling academically.
“My GPA was like a 1.2, maybe,” he said. “It was really bad. The last two years I managed to get above a 3.1.”
The 18-year-old from Orondo had friends attending Waterville who were doing well, so he decided to transfer there from Eastmont High School.
“My mindset completely changed,” he said.
His grades went up, and he joined a few clubs to get involved. He believes the smaller school and less hectic environment helped.
Tabatha Mires, Waterville School District superintendent and principal for grades 6-12, said she’s impressed at how hard Velasquez worked to earn the credits needed to graduate. He has been a mentor to younger students, she said, encouraging them to seize available opportunities.
“Just an incredible leadership potential that we’ve seen really develop in him,” she said. “He is a kid that lots of people are drawn to because of his personality. He is very kind, very thoughtful. Incredibly close to his family, and they’re great advocates for him and push him. He has stepped up here in his confidence and his abilities over the last two years and has become just such a central part of our school, and it’s been pretty incredible to watch.”
Mires said she has no doubt Velasquez’s success will continue.
“He makes a classroom a place that is more comfortable for everyone in it,” she said. “He is a vocal leader, but he’s also one of those quiet leaders who just leads by example. He welcomes everybody in the hall. He’s always got a smile on his face, 100% of the time. He holds down a job, gets to school, does the right thing and is just an incredible young man. He’s going to do great things.”
Velasquez served as activity coordinator for the Associated Student Body and president of the Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions Club. He was also active in the Lighthouse team that implements the school’s “Leader in Me” model.
Watching Velasquez grow and recognize his full potential has been inspiring to John Mullen, who teaches Spanish, English as a second language and leadership.
“He learned to reach out, self-advocate, ask the questions, figure out how to feel stuff out and learn the system, and that’s what’s going to make him keep going,” Mullen said. “It’s pretty cool that he was able to do that, find the strength within. It wasn’t everybody pushing him as much as he realizing what he had in himself, that self-actualization that he achieved.”
Mullen said Velasquez built mutually beneficial relationships with others at the school.
Velasquez works at Walmart and plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s in nursing.
His 6-year-old sister, Eva, helped inspire that career choice. She was born with a condition that’s left her with multiple physical and developmental challenges.
“She spent a lot of time in and out of the hospitals and clinics,” Velasquez said. “I just wanted to give back, you know?”
Velasquez said he appreciates the support from the school staff. His favorite classes were landscaping and Spanish, and he said he learned a lot from Mullen.
He planned to celebrate his accomplishment with a small party with his family.
“I’m just excited that I’m graduating,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to graduate my freshman and sophomore year. Just to change my whole future feels nice.”