WATERVILLE — A Waterville homeowner found a rabid bat on Wednesday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District sent the bat to a state lab for testing and the results came back positive, according to a news release from the agency. A cat brought the bat in and the homeowner handled the bat bare-handed. The health district is working with the individual on post-exposure prevention measures.
In 2018, Chelan and Douglas counties experienced a rash of rabid bat encounter, when 10 out of 85 bats came back positive for rabies, according to the news release.
People are asked to be cautious as any contact with a rabid bat could lead to contraction of the disease, according to the news release. People should seek medical attention immediately if they come in contact with a bat and vaccinate their pets against rabies.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advice on how to capture bats here: https://wwrld.us/3dYytvT.