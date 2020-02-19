MANSON — The owner of a pack of dogs that in November attacked a jogger in Wenatchee was previously cited for a similar offense after a different set of dogs he owned attacked a jogger in Manson.
In August 2017, four pitbull-type dogs belonging to Timothy Dale Houston attacked a 28-year-old New York City woman as she jogged past Houston’s home in Manson, according to a report filed by Wenatchee Valley Animal Control officer Ian Mallory in Chelan County District Court.
The woman was bitten on the leg and scratched. She jumped on the hood of a truck, out of the dogs’ reach, until four people who saw the attack came to her aid, the woman wrote in the report.
She received stitches for her wounds. Houston told Animal Control officials that wasn’t the first time the dog had bitten someone.
Houston surrendered one dog, named Daisy, to Animal Control for euthanasia due to her aggression. Daisy was quarantined by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society until at least Sept. 10, 2017. It’s unclear from court records whether it was euthanized.
Houston kept the remaining three dogs and was ordered to keep them under quarantine for about 10 days. He was cited in Chelan County District Court for three counts of dog wandering at-large and fined $1,026.
On Nov. 2, 2019, Houston fell asleep in his car up No. 2 Canyon after he’d let his four dogs out to roam, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
He was later awoken by a woman’s screams as his dogs attacked her, causing severe injuries that required at least 60 stitches.
Three of the dogs, apparently mastiff mixes, were euthanized within 48 hours of the incident because of aggression, according to the Humane Society. The fourth, a Doberman, completed its quarantine.
Houston, 62, of Waterville was arraigned Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty a single count of owning a dog that aggressively attacked or severely injured a human, a Class C felony.
He was released on personal recognizance following his arrest Feb. 6 and ordered not to possess any animals.