WATERVILLE — Fridays off seemed like a great idea to Waterville High School student Braxton Jessup — until he realized the catch was another hour of school Monday through Thursday.
“Red flags were raised,” he said of the then-proposed 2018-19 school year schedule that extended the school day at the high school by 57 minutes and added 27 minutes for middle and elementary school students.
Now, four months into the second year of the four-day routine, the senior has circled back to his first thought. “I love the fact we have every Friday off and sometimes we have four-day weekends,” he said. “Fridays are a breeze. I sleep in and always find something to do.”
Waterville Superintendent Tabatha Mires said fun Fridays for students are just one piece of the new schedule’s positive results. Also improved: test scores, attendance and teacher satisfaction.
“We very carefully tracked data during year one,” she said, reporting each month on student learning, absentee rates and staff development. “We wanted to be able to monitor whether there were negative impacts on student learning.”
They found the opposite.
“Last year, we saw great student growth in English language arts and math. That came through an intentional focus by teaching staff,” she said.
The school district moved to the new schedule in the fall 2018 with three main goals:
- Increase student achievement
- Reduce chronic absenteeism
- Attract and retain good teachers
“We knew student learning would suffer if we simply did the same things we had been doing in four days instead of five,” Mires said. “That forced us to grow and improved our ability to plan.”
The new schedule eliminated all half-days and other districts agreed to schedule athletic events so students wouldn’t miss class.
“The only days that aren’t full are when we need to have a late start for safety reasons,” Mires said. “The benefit is a consistency in schedule. There are no more ‘funny’ days.”
How it works
Previously, school started at 8 a.m. and ended at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with an early release Mondays at 1:54 p.m.
In the new schedule, school is in session from 7:47 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for kindergarten through sixth grade and ends at 3:30 p.m. for middle and high school students.
For elementary and middle school students, the 30-minute stretch from 3 to 3:30 (which is after school for the elementary grades, though still part of the school day for grades 7 and 8) is “Genius Time,” offering interested students enrichment activities ranging from a Harry Potter Fan Club and cross country skiing to creative writing and a cooking club. A study hall also is included.
In November, 86% of the elementary students participated in Genius Time, Mires said, with 65% participation by seventh and eighth graders. Another 21 percent of the junior high students, those involved in athletics, board a bus at 3 p.m. headed for practice in Mansfield.
Waterville’s student athletes still have Friday practices and games.
The community also stepped up to help find ways to keep kids busy on Fridays. Volunteers host an open gym at the school and the Waterville Public Library started scheduling morning and early afternoon programs Friday, providing options for students of all ages, if they’re interested.
In its application to the state asking to change its schedule, the district said that if requested by parents, it would establish a childcare program on Fridays, but parents seemed to adapt to the schedule on their own.
“Some families planned lessons and other activities,” Mires said. “The community rallied around to provide additional opportunities.”
The first year, local churches provided free lunch on Fridays, but it wasn’t well-attended, Mires said, so they aren’t offering it this year.
“If the need comes up, they could bring it back,” she said.
‘Recovery day’
“At first I didn’t think I would like the four-day week at all, but now I don’t think I want to go back to five,” said Elizabeth Katovich, a junior. “It’s a lot of work in four days, but Friday is a recovery day and I love that.”
Seventh-grader Diego Saul Bravo Garibay agrees. He has adjusted to the longer days, he said, though he still doesn’t like getting up earlier.
“I simply just like having Friday off,” he said.
Teachers are liking it, too. Their big concern going into the new schedule was the impact on student learning.
“We weren’t sure we would be able to get through all the content we needed to get through,” said fourth-grade teacher Justin Grillo, who is also president of the Waterville Teacher Leadership Council.
The longer day required tweaks to classroom management strategies, but because learning time is more consistent, students and teachers are better focused, he said.
“Every day is pretty packed,” he said. “We are very aware of the time and make sure we are keeping pace with everything we do.”
Teachers also now attend professional development days one Friday a month, with trainers from the North Central Educational Service District.
“I’ve taught school for 19 years and I’ve had more professional development opportunities this past year than I’ve ever had,” Grillo said.
Grillo, who has two children in the district, also noted the fun factor. His family is more likely now to make the trek to Wenatchee Thursday night for a theater or music performance since the kids won’t have to get up early for school the next day. They’ve also found themselves taking more weekend road trips and spending extra time with grandparents.
“It’s opened up opportunities for us as a family we didn’t have before. It’s another day to make those memories,” he said. “It’s been great.”
Saving money
A teacher and staff perception survey shows support for the schedule in the 80% range.
“It’s given them a little breathing room,” Mires said. “It’s been a positive thing for staff and students.”
She said the goal of retaining teachers seems to be playing out as well.
“We have had some retirements and a couple staff took positions closer to home,” she said. “But the applicant pool is deeper, which is definitely a positive for us. Some of them have said that the four-day week is an area of interest.”
An additional positive result of the four-day schedule has been cost savings.
“We did not make the move for cost reasons. We have the same employee hours, but they are distributed differently,” she said.
The district is saving money — about $6,000 — on substitute teachers, though, because regular teachers can schedule personal appointments on Fridays and all the training days now are on Friday.
Transportation costs also have dropped. Food service costs went down, but so did revenue, making that a wash, she said.
The district in 2018 applied for and received a three-year waiver from the state Board of Education to operate the four-day schedule, which totals 30 days less than the usual 180-day school year. Total classroom instructional hours still meet the state requirements.
Waterville is one of five districts with enrollment under 500 students approved to operate the four-day option, part of a program approved by the Legislature several years ago. The application approval process moved from the state Board of Education to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction last year.
Data showing the impacts are reported to the state each year.
Mires said the Waterville School Board receives more frequent updates and will decide in the spring whether the results continue to justify operating the schedule next school year.
“At this point, the data is showing positive outcomes,” she said. “We are constantly assessing to make sure the impact on student learning is positive. That’s what we’re here for. I would never say, ‘It’s a success so we’re in it forever.’ Instead, we will continue to assess it.”