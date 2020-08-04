WATERVILLE — The Waterville School Board is looking for residents who live in the southeast part of the district interested in serving out the remainder of Misty Viebrock’s term.
Viebrock stepped down from the elected board position in January. She had been appointed to the board in October 2018 and ran unopposed for re-election in November 2019.
“Our former board member was unable to remain on the board based on changes in her employment and job responsibilities,” Superintendent Tabatha Mires said.
Viebrock is the current executive director of RiverCom, the 911 dispatch agency for Chelan and Douglas counties.
The other board members include Amanda Viebrock, Stephanie Stibal, Zach Gormley and Ted Finkbeiner.
For details on the district boundaries and how to apply, go to the district website, watervilleschool.org. Applications are due by 8 a.m. Aug. 14. The position will be filled by appointment of the other four board members.