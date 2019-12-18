WATERVILLE — A 20-year-old woman faces a criminal charge after she told police she had sex with a 15-year-old — whom her husband allegedly threatened to kill after learning of the encounter.
Adreanna Renee Jones of Waterville was charged Monday in Douglas County Superior Court with one count of third-degree rape of a child.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Jones on Nov. 3 when her husband, Dylan O’Gara-Smith, 21, was seen walking Waterville streets with a shotgun after he allegedly threatened the boy because he slept with Jones.
Jones was summoned by mail Tuesday to appear in superior court on Dec. 30.
O’Gara-Smith is scheduled for trial Jan. 23. He’s charged with second-degree assault, felony harassment, reckless endangerment, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon and aiming or discharging a firearm. He was released from jail in November after posting bail.