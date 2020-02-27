WENATCHEE — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to burn 500 acres next month in the Colockum Wildlife Area outside Wenatchee.
The prescribed burn is part of an effort by the department to reduce the risk of wildfire in Eastern Washington.
“It’s not a question of whether we’ll have wildfires on these lands, but rather the degree to which we can reduce the damage they do,” said prescribed fire manager Matt Eberlein in a news release Wednesday. “By burning off accumulations of vegetation, we can reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires that destroy wildlife habitat.”
Fish and Wildlife manages more than 1 million acres of public lands and operates the state’s only prescribed fire teams, which include four full-time foresters and 18 burn team members, the release said.
The 88,305-acre Colockum Wildlife Area is overstocked with fir trees in what was historically open, mixed-conifer forests filled with ponderosa pine, western larch and Douglas Fir, according to a forest management report from the department.
The Colockum burn is one of eight to be conducted in March by Fish and Wildlife, totalling about 2,800 acres, and will be among the first.
Other burn areas include:
- Methow Wildlife area, 248 acres in Okanogan County, 10 miles northeast of Winthrop
- L.T. Murray Wildlife Area, 250 acres in Kittitas County, 12 miles south of Selah
- Oak Creek Wildlife Area, 120 acres in Yakima County, 15 miles west of Naches
- Oak Creek Wildlife Area, 226 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties, 7 miles west of Naches
- Sherman Creek Wildlife Area, 524 acres in Ferry County, 10 mile west of Kettle Falls
- Rustlers Gulch Wildlife Area, 523 acres in Pend Oreille County, 15 miles southwest of Newport
- Grouse Flats Wildlife Area, 400 acres in Asotin County, 40 miles southwest of Clarkston
Fish and Wildlife could burn other areas in Eastern Washington this spring if conditions allow, according to the release.
Smoke from the prescribed burns could cause visibility problems.
“We work to minimize smoke, but smoke from planned fires can reach populated areas. Please slow down if you experience reduced visibility on roadways, particularly at night or in the early morning,” Eberlein said. “Given that fire personnel and their equipment may be working in the area, it’s just a good idea.”
The burn teams monitor controlled fires continuously until they are out and past any likelihood of unintentional spread.
Funding comes from the state’s 2019-21 Capital Budget and other grant funds, the release said. Fish and Wildlife intends to treat 10,000 acres by 2021.