‘We didn’t even have time to say goodbye’ | How a mother and daughter fled Ukraine to Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Ari had to show off her collection.
Her mother, Yuliia, watched with a soft smile as her 14-year-old daughter plucked band shirts one after another from a row of garments hanging in a closet.
Nirvana. Slipknot. The Beatles. Bob Marley. AC/DC. My Chemical Romance.
Ari plays several instruments and wants to form a rock band. The wallpaper of her phone and laptop feature photos of Stray Kids, a K-pop boy band.
“I’m a musical person,” Ari said.
She next pulled a long-sleeve checkered shirt that belonged to her brother, Mark, and hugged it close. Mark, 18, is back home in Ukraine with their father and Yuliia’s husband, Alex.
His shirt, along with the Slipknot and My Chemical Romance tees, are among the few items Ari carried as she and Yuliia fled their home in February in the wake of the Russian invasion.
More than 5 million people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. The U.S. expects to admit 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and about 15,000 so far have entered the country, the Associated Press reported April 21.
So far, seven have come to the Wenatchee Valley: Yuliia and Ari arrived March 21 and they were followed by an unrelated family of five on April 14.
Yuliia’s mother lives in East Wenatchee, but her home is too small, so Yuliia and Ari are living with Russ and Jean Speidel in Wenatchee.
Ukrainian refugees who’ve moved to the Wenatchee Valley like Yuliia and Ari are supported by the Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee, a nonprofit group co-chaired by attorneys Russ Speidel and Jon Volyn. The committee was recently awarded a $286,000 grant from the state to help Ukrainian refugees with housing and living expenses.
Yuliia and Ari spoke with The Wenatchee World on April 9 with the help of Olya Ehro, a Wenatchee-based interpreter.
Citing safety concerns, Yuliia, 40, declined to provide her family’s last name as well as the name of their hometown.
Before the war
Some two decades ago, Alex began to notice Yuliia around town.
She worked as a nanny and he often saw her caring for a 1-year-old child. Unsure if Yuliia was in a relationship, Alex broke the ice with caution.
“He approached me and asked me, ‘What time is it?’” Yuliia said. She found that peculiar because another young man recently asked her the same question. “I was like, ‘Don’t you wear a watch?’”
He asked her on a date a few days later. They married on Oct. 15, 2002. After a couple years, Yuliia gave birth to Mark followed by Ari four years later.
Their family led what Yuliia called a “normal” life in a village west of Kyiv.
Yuliia stocked meat at a warehouse, Alex was unemployed while recovering from a surgery, Mark worked as a barista and Ari was preparing for entry exams into a music college.
“I had a good life there,” Ari said. She added, “I wanted to devote my life to music."
Talk of invasion loomed over Ukrainians for most of the winter; Yuliia’s family was applying at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to immigrate to America before the first Russian troops entered the country.
“It was stable,” Yuliia said of their former life. “We made plans for the next day and then everything just collapsed.”
She was working a night shift when Russians began to bomb a nearby airport. The building shook and the sky glowed from fire.
“We were so scared, even our knees would give out,” Yuliia said. She called her mother in East Wenatchee and asked if she knew what was going on.
“Did the war start?” she asked.
After her shift, there was an announcement that Ukrainian men were called to active duty to help in the war effort. That included Mark and Alex.
“My husband said, ‘Just get out,’” Yuliia said. She added, “So we said, ‘Well, we’re going to give it a try.’”
Getting out
How’d they get out? “Well, we just got lucky,” Yuliia said.
Yuliia and Ari left their home about 6 a.m. on Feb. 26 for a bus station, not knowing whether a bus was available. They found one headed for Ivano-Frankivsk, a city about 100 miles east of Poland and 275 miles west of Kyiv.
“We just jumped on it,” Yuliia said. “We didn’t even have time to say goodbye.”
They brought with them a couple backpacks and a change of clothes.
“I had no idea what to expect. I knew it’s not going to be easy,” Yuliia said. “I was wondering, are we even going to make it because the air sirens were going off already and I was not sure if we’re going to make it to the Polish border."
They arrived about 11 p.m. at their destination and slept in a gymnasium. In the morning, they paid roughly $50 for a car ride to a location about 20 to 25 miles from the Ukrainian-Polish border.
From there, they walked 5 to 10 miles before they caught a bus ride. Streams of people flooded the border.
The buses were packed “like sardines in a can,” Yuliia said. Her eyes began to water. “Everybody’s standing with luggage, with newborn babies, with kids. Parents will go hysterical. Kids screaming.”
Refugees were let into Poland in groups of 20 through a corridor. As they passed through, some people fainted and some had heart attacks, Yuliia said. With temperatures at or below freezing, others suffered frostbite.
To complicate matters, the corridor wasn’t quite in Poland, meaning Polish authorities couldn’t provide aid.
“So everybody around them was kind of supporting those people, just trying to bring them as close as they could to the Polish border so the … paramedics could get to them,” Yuliia said.
Yuliia and Ari crossed the border at 3 or 4 a.m. Feb. 27.
On the Polish side of the border, they were fed tea and borscht, a Ukrainian pizza, and given blankets. From there, they were given a ride to Krakow, the country’s second-largest city.
They rested and showered at the home of a relative for about two hours and then headed for the U.S. embassy. They needed to apply for a tourist visa to travel to America.
“When we got to the U.S. embassy, we thought ‘It’s going to be easy,’” Yuliia said. “However, they expected us to speak either Polish or English and we do not know either one.”
Yuliia and Ari were provided a list of documents to complete online, but no one would help them understand what the forms said.
Disappointed, Yuliia called her mother in East Wenatchee. Her advice was to keep going back to the embassy.
“I was just in tears,” Yuliia said. “I was so disappointed.” She added, “So I prayed and I just decided to get it together and try it again.”
To dance around language barriers, Yuliia and Ari took screenshots of the documents and then used Google Translate to translate the forms. This process took about 6-8 hours per form — and there were two forms per person.
For 10 days straight they went to the embassy like it was a job while staying with their relative. About 90% of visa applications were denied, Yuliia said. To increase the odds that theirs were approved, they paid an American they met in Krakow to proofread their documents.
Their visas were approved March 8 — International Women’s Day, Yuliia noted.
“My mom was so happy that as we were leaving the embassy she tripped and almost fell,” Ari said.
They left Poland on March 21 and flew to Frankfurt, Germany and then to Seattle. Relatives drove them to their new home in Wenatchee.
Back in Ukraine
Home is not what it used to be.
Air strikes have decimated much of the area surrounding their village. Military bases and hospitals have been bombed. A school, too. Sirens are sounded daily.
“Right now it’s just scary to be outside,” Ari said. “It’s scary to try to go to your house.”
Asked if any relatives have died in the war, Yuliia and Ari didn’t say yes or no, but offered an anecdote.
“Our dad and (my) brother had a close friend. They were staying together in a bomb shelter. That guy went outside one day and he was just shot to death for no reason,” Ari said. “Nobody knows who did it, why they did it.”
Alex and Mark still live in the shelter more than 5,400 miles from Yuliia and Ari.
“They’re trying to be strong, they’re doing OK. They’re anxious about us,” Yuliia said. “I send (Alex) pictures every day.”
Mark works as a cook in the shelter.
“We heard that he’s doing a really good job — he’s a really good cook,” Ari said.
She’s not surprised.
“My brother is a wonderful person, he’s very talented,” Ari said. “And I love him very much.”
The videos and images of the war surrounding her husband and son are difficult for Yuliia to see. She doesn’t watch the news and stays informed on the situation in her hometown by speaking with Alex.
Ari does watch the news. Every day. She watches news from her home village and other Ukrainian cities. She said it feels like she’s watching a movie.
“It makes me very sad that innocent people are dying in Ukraine. It makes me sad that our Ukrainian soldiers are dying protecting their home,” Ari said. “And I want this to end as soon as possible.”
Life in the U.S.
Two months removed from their homeland, Yuliia and Ari are adjusting to their new life.
“It’s been difficult, especially the first week,” Yuliia said. “It’s been very emotional.”
Learning English is her first priority. She’s taking lessons over Zoom twice a week and recently learned of local English classes. She also needs to change her immigration status so she can get a job.
The long-term goal is to settle in the U.S. and bring Alex and Mark to the U.S. after the war.
“So that’s my hope. That’s my dream,” Yuliia said. “I try not to be sad a lot, I just try to think about those goals.”
Wearing an unbuttoned plaid shirt over another shirt depicting the members of Detroit rock band Kiss, Ari hopes to pursue a music career.
“As far as myself, I want to move on. I want to study. I want to do everything I can to help my family and to make things better for them,” Ari said.
She attends Foothills Middle School and Russ Speidel has arranged for her piano lessons. One day, she’d like to visit her friends and her village in Ukraine.
But the war continues to rage and many more Ukrainians and Russian troops will likely die before it’s safe to return.
“Personally, I’m thankful that I have a roof over my head, I have a warm bed and I have food to eat because most people in Ukraine do not have access to it right now — it’s simply impossible,” Ari said. “So in the end, I just want the world to be in peace. I want peace.”