LEAVENWORTH — A combination of returning campers and first-time visitors packed campgrounds along Icicle Road’s many popular sites on Saturday. Traveling to Icicle was the first big outdoor excursion for some visitors since statewide COVID-19 shutdowns in June of 2020.
Soeren Boeckler, who drove down from Kenmore with his family, said this was his first time camping in 20 years.
Getting out and being able to camp is very communal and very nice, he said. People are eager to get out and socialize again.
Boeckler said he thinks he is going to plan similar trips in the future. “Everybody is just happy to be out again,” he said
Signs reading “campground full” could be spotted outside of Eightmile, Bridge Creek and both Johnny Creek campsites Saturday afternoon.
U.S. Forest Service workers have already started to see a lot of use at low-elevation campsites across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to Victoria Wilkins, a Forest Service spokeswoman.
Those looking to find camp spots should come “prepared with a plan B and even a plan C in case campgrounds are full or trailheads are overcrowded,” Wilkins said. Recreation sites are expected to be as popular this summer as they were in 2020.
“We missed last year,” said Ali Furtwangler, a returning visitor who traveled from Sammamish to camp at her favorite spot at Eightmile Campground.
Everybody is vaccinated now and it feels like things are almost back to normal, it’s “so close, and yet still so far,” she said.
Spacing around the campfire circle was so much bigger last year, she said. “We barely even felt the fire because we were all keeping our distance,” she said.
Maria Pedersen, who came from Kirkland, said she spent more time at home instead of camping last year.
Going to Eightmile was Pedersen’s only camping trip in 2020. The family made it down here last year for a camping trip, but the group was much smaller, she said.
Both Furtwangler and Pedersen plan to return to the Icicle River area during Labor Day weekend in September.
At Johnny Creek Campground, the sun was out and visitors had mostly set up their tents by 2 p.m.
Alyssa Norris, who was with a group of friends, said this was her first camping trip of the season.
Norris had traveled down from Fairbanks, Alaska, to camp in the Icicle Creek area.
Kelly Smith, who is from Wenatchee, was camping with Norris and said he kept his activities more local last year to be safe due to COVID-19.
“This year definitely feels like we’re trending back to normal,” he said.
Hopefully the increased use in campgrounds brings in more funding to help maintain recreational areas, he said.
Smith said his one concern with the uptick in outdoor recreation popularity, is that it means more competition for returning visitors like himself.