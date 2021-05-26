WENATCHEE — Vaccine coverage among Latinos in Chelan and Douglas counties is improving as more people get vaccinated, a priority for local health officials, community organizations and health providers.
The gaps in equitable vaccine coverage vary across the state county to county, in some places it is very close and in others very far apart, according to a state Department of Health report released on April 21.
Data from the Department of Health on county-level vaccinations has since been updated on their COVID-19 dashboard up to May 12.
In Chelan County, Hispanics represent 25% of the population 16 and older and 22% of first-dose vaccinations. Hispanics in Douglas County represent 28% of people 16 and older in the county and account for 30% of vaccinations.
Vaccination coverage in the two-county region has been going well, especially when compared to counties around us, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies.
Hispanics in Grant County represent a larger proportion — 38% of the population 16 and older — than in either Chelan or Douglas counties, according to the Department of Health. There, just 32% of initiated vaccinations in the county have gone to Hispanics.
"When I see different numbers across the state like we're seeing, what that tells me is that those populations are still underserved and that resources need to go towards it," Davies said.
As a part of their COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the health district has reduced barriers people might encounter at the Wenatchee mass vaccination site.
Walk-in appointments are available at the site, and people can call to schedule vaccination appointments through the health district or other community organizations if they are encountering technological or language barriers.
The health district also has an outreach team that has been going out into the community to educate Latinos about the vaccine and schedule appointments.
The state Department of Health attributes the gap across the state partially to the vaccine prioritization schedule that dominated the first half of the year when vaccine allocation was limited.
The first groups to get vaccinated — doctors, nurses and other frontline medical staff, for example — do not demographically match the makeup of the larger population that is now eligible for the vaccine, according to the report.
Local health officials or health administrators were not consulted as the state Department of Health designed its COVID-19 rollout, according to Davies.
"The system works as well as it was designed to work," Davies said. "And so, for me, if we're seeing issues, that means we've got to fix the structures. That's a big part of why I'm here at Chelan-Douglas Health District — to try to support our community providers and others to do that."
Data collected by the Washington State Immunization System, the state's immunization registry, does report that a portion of all COVID-19 vaccinations have an unknown race and ethnicity.
Around 4% of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations in Chelan County, 1,416 vaccinations, have an unknown race and ethnicity. In Douglas County, the number of unknown first-dose vaccinations is 456, or 3%.
Unknown race and ethnicity data is a common problem in healthcare, according to Dr. Bindu Nayak, member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence Health.
The health district is in the midst of analyzing more detailed data from the state Department of Health to develop strategies to improve vaccine outreach, Davies said.
And among people vaccinated in Chelan County with unknown ethnicity and race data, many of them were listed as Spanish-speaking in Chelan County, Davies said. So, it is likely that Hispanics represent a larger proportion of vaccinations than reported by the Department of Health, he said.
Nayak also said that in Confluence Health's own efforts to improve data collection, it has found that "unknown" or "other race" categories were often Hispanic but had no way of proving it definitively.
Davies said he gives credit to the local providers and the various organizations in the valley that have helped Chelan and Douglas counties reach the vaccine coverage that it has.
The collaboration between organizations like CAFÉ, Parque Padrinos, Confluence Health, the health district, Columbia Valley Community Health, and others is something likely unique to the Chelan and Douglas counties, Nayak said.
"We still got work to do," Davies said. "The biggest thing is that we need to keep making sure we have access points. There's not like a shut-off switch where we're like, 'Hey we're done, we did it.' We don't claim victory. We continue working with the population."